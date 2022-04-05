The three-bed house is on Storrs Hall Road, Walkley, which is described as an extremely popular cul-de-sac. It is being marketed by Haus estate agent and is listed on Zoopla.

The Haus brochure says: “Accommodation on two floors benefitting from having the floorspace over the shared passageway, two reception rooms, a double storey rear off-shot, a double glazed extension, an enclosed lawned garden, and far reaching views.

"Modern kitchen and shower room. Benefits from gas central heating with a combination boiler and double glazing. Scope to add value in the future with a potential loft and basement conversion, subject to any necessary consents. Freehold. No chain.”

For details, call Heather Slater at Haus 0114 276 8868, email [email protected] or view the Zoopla listing: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/61155707/?search_identifier=9d7a7dab9af3c84e075e928671ad3970.

1. Accommodation Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Kitchen The kitchen has a range of modern units with solid wood worktops, a glass splash-back and a painted wood floor. A rear window provides a pleasant garden outlook. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Lounge The front lounge is a lovely room with calming decorative tones, finished with a focal chimney breast with an exposed brick recess, and shelving to one alcove, creating a homely feel. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Lounge The dining room has in-trend decor, shelving to one alcove and a doorway into the off-shot kitchen. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales