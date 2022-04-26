Sheffield property: Extended home nestled in highly sought-after Sheffield area with gym for sale at £250K

The house is on Hastilar Road South, Richmond, which Strike estate agency describes as highly sought-after. The brochure says the property is semi-detached and is well placed for easy access to local amenities including reputable schools.

“This impressive and beautifully proportioned home offers open plan living, a gas central heating system, and double glazing throughout” adds the brochure.

The property has been recently renovated throughout, back to brickwork with all new plumbing and electrics, by the current owners to a high specification.

A new built outhouse is currently being used as a home gym with access to the single garage.

For details call 0113 482 9379 or view the Zoopla listing here.

