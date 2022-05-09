Sheffield property: Exclusive luxury homes in gated development now for sale starting at £1.1 million

Redbrik describes the property as an exquisite five-bedroom, new build detached house situated within an exclusive gated development.

The homes are on Park View Lane, a private road in the heart of Dronfield, on the edge of the Peak District National Park and Sheffield.

The first two homes are now for sale, one is priced at £1.1 million and the other is £1.25 million.

The collection of eight detached residences is being marketed by Redbrik and the brochure says the properties offer a blend of space and superior specification.

"This fabulous free-flowing space is perfectly suited to the modern lifestyle," says the brochure, "showcasing a contemporary kitchen with signature silestone worktops, a range of integrated Siemens appliances, Quooker hot tap and Bora downdraft induction hob."

"Each is built with mixed stone to give a timeless, iconic aesthetic for your forever home,” says the brochure.

“Set over three storeys, these chic homes are perfectly suited to modern family life, with five en-suite double bedrooms and an impressive open-plan living kitchen area.”

The brochure adds: “The ground floor boasts an impressive open-plan kitchen/dining/living area with large sliding doors opening out onto the landscaped rear garden.

The ground floor boasts an impressive open-plan kitchen/dining/living area with large sliding doors opening out onto the landscaped rear garden.

It says sliding doors open onto the beautiful, landscaped garden with terrace and design-led seating area, perfect for hosting friends and family.

“The principal bedroom suite is the ultimate in luxury living, with balconies overlooking the garden, filling the room with natural light. Twin dressing rooms and a free-standing bath add a final touch of indulgence to these suites,” adds the brochure.

Foe details call Redbrik 0114 399 0567.

The grand bedroom suite leads out onto a private terrace, perfectly designed to relax and enjoy the glorious rear garden views.

The landscaped rear garden has built in seating area perfect for entertaining during the summer. The garden has lawn, paved areas and substantial planting.