A five-bed, two-bath, house in Penistone, near Sheffield, has hit the market with estate agents Fine and Country.

It sits on a “generous” 0.75 acre plot, with the main house located at the end of the driveway with a detached coach house just next door. The interior is visually “stunning”, with a contemporary design running throughout the property.

Known as The Grange, the property sits on the outskirts of open countryside, allowing vast views across the surrounding area.

On the ground floor of the main building, you enter the home into the entrance hall. This branches off into the reception, which continues to the games/sitting room, the gym/family room, a cloak room and living kitchen, which offers further access to the utility room and snug/dining room.

Upstairs, on the first floor, is the master bedroom, with an adjoining dressing room and a large en-suite. There is also a second and third bedroom, a family bathroom and a guest suite, equipped with a dressing area and en-suite.

On the second floor, there is a very large fourth bedroom/games room, which provides access to a home office. The coach house currently has a a number of rooms and a garage.

It does currently have proposed plans to effectively turn it into a guest house, with a living room, kitchen, bathroom and bedroom.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on Fine and Country, here.

1. Mortimer Road, Penistone The property has a very large driveway. Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

2. Living kitchen Described as "stunning" by the agents. Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

3. Cloak room The cloak room leads directly into a downstairs W/C. Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

4. Reception room The reception room also provides access to a games room. Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales