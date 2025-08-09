Sheffield property: Detached, modern three-bed bungalow on the market for £389,000

A three-bedroom bungalow with contemporary decor is up for sale.

Situated on a private road on Firbeck Lane in Rotherham, this detached bungalow offers modern features at every turn.

Pictures shared by Puprlebricks show a modern kitchen with elegant under-cupboard lighting and up-to date features.

Spacious living and bed rooms provide ample opportunity to personalise the home to whatever the owner may like.

And outside things are similarly spacious, with a private driveway and expansive garden perfect for taking in the summer air.

The house is just a half-hour drive to Sheffield city centre, but you'll feel a million miles away thanks to the open fields and peaceful surroundings nearby.

For those that love walking or weekend adventures the home is close to Field Lane and just a stone’s throw from the popular Laughton-en-le-Morthen to Roche Abbey circular walk – a beautiful route steeped in history and nature.

This unique property is on sale through Purplebricks at £389,000

Take a closer look on the Purplebricks website.

This Bungalow is in Laughton en le Morthen, between Sheffield and Rotherham

Dining area

