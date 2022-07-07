The main building of the property on Cavendish Road in Brincliffe covers more than 4,000 square feet and it comes with incredible grounds and gardens that stretch for almost half an acre.

Its Victorian style gives it a classic look and the home boasts extraordinary privacy at the end of a long gated driveway.

The agents, Eadon, Lockwood and Riddle, say the property has massive potential and is perfect for a family, with a maximum of seven bedrooms spread across three floors.

The property features both a sitting room and a lounge, as well as an old-school breakfast kitchen and large dining room.

The beautiful gardens contain numerous outbuildings and a gazebo in which to relax and enjoy your surroundings.

To view more images of the property, you can visit the agent’s site here.

1. Gated Driveway The long, gated driveway looks fantastic with the line of trees either side, but also offers brilliant privacy with the house pulled away from the street. Photo: ELR Photo Sales

2. Sitting room The sitting room is the first of many incredible spaces to relax with a book or host friends. Located at the front of the property, it gets tremendous natural light through the large bay window. Photo: ELR Photo Sales

3. kitchen.jpg This breakfast kitchen is wonderfully finished and will go down brilliantly with fans of the Victorian style. The roaring fireplace next to the cooker is a unique touch. Photo: ELR Photo Sales

4. Expansive gardens The enormous, near half-acre gardens are filled with plants, wildlife and outdoor social spaces. Photo: ELR Photo Sales