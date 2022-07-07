The main building of the property on Cavendish Road in Brincliffe covers more than 4,000 square feet and it comes with incredible grounds and gardens that stretch for almost half an acre.
Its Victorian style gives it a classic look and the home boasts extraordinary privacy at the end of a long gated driveway.
Sheffield property: Most expensive house in Sheffield, with swimming pool and jacuzzi, goes on sale at £2.5m
The agents, Eadon, Lockwood and Riddle, say the property has massive potential and is perfect for a family, with a maximum of seven bedrooms spread across three floors.
The property features both a sitting room and a lounge, as well as an old-school breakfast kitchen and large dining room.
The beautiful gardens contain numerous outbuildings and a gazebo in which to relax and enjoy your surroundings.
To view more images of the property, you can visit the agent’s site here.