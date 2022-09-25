The beautiful home on the Waverley estate, between Handsworth and Catcliffe, provides two floors of luxury accommodation, perfect for growing families and professionals alike.

It's flooded in natural light and offers total flexibility for today's modern living.

An open plan and contemporary styled kitchen and dining area is complimented by a lounge area to the rear with fabulous bi-folding doors leading out onto the landscaped garden.

A living room and separate playroom/home office space further enhance the ground floor alongside a W/C, ample storage and a utility area.

The four bedrooms are all doubles, with plenty of space for fitted or stand-alone furniture.

A luxury family bathroom accompanies them with a three-piece suite.

A superb dual aspect principal bedroom offers its own en-suite shower room and fitted wardrobes.

To the rear is a landscaped garden, with plenty of space for children to play with a good-sized lawn and decked terrace and patio area, which is perfect for adults to host friends.Waverley is a highly sought-after modern development, offering everything a family would need, including a park.

It also has a popular school, there are shops nearby and good transport links.

To find out more visit Redbrick.

