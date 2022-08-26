News you can trust since 1887
This "cute" gingerbread house looking property has just been sold.

Sheffield Property: Check out this 'cute' one-bed home that looks like a gingerbread house

This one-bed, one-bath home has just been sold after being on the Sheffield property market for a guide price of £300,000.

By Harry Harrison
Friday, 26th August 2022, 6:39 pm

The cute little home looks like a gingerbread house in real life and has a lounge, kitchen, dining room, bedroom and bathroom, covering just under 550 square feet.

Whilst it was being advertised, Whitehornes Estate Agents, who sold the property, said it would be very popular with professional couples, first time buyers or those looking to downsize.

It is found in the heart of Brincliffe and is just a short walk away from the bustling area of Sharrow Vale.

The property was sold by Whitehornes Estate Agents, whose website you can find here.

1. Gingerbread house in real life

The property is found on Psalter Lane at the end of this private driveway.

Photo: Whitehornes Estate Agents

2. Lounge

Just inside the front door is this bright and airy living room. It's large and has plenty of room for multiple sofas and tables.

Photo: Whitehornes Estate Agents

3. Kitchen

The property has a small, but versatile, kitchen, which is finished wonderfully with those grey countertops

Photo: Whitehornes Estate Agents

4. Modern open-plan design

The living room, kitchen and stairs all flow into one space, with a line of vision from the front of the house, all the way through to the dining room door.

Photo: Whitehornes Estate Agents

