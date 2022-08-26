Sheffield Property: Check out this 'cute' one-bed home that looks like a gingerbread house
This one-bed, one-bath home has just been sold after being on the Sheffield property market for a guide price of £300,000.
The cute little home looks like a gingerbread house in real life and has a lounge, kitchen, dining room, bedroom and bathroom, covering just under 550 square feet.
Whilst it was being advertised, Whitehornes Estate Agents, who sold the property, said it would be very popular with professional couples, first time buyers or those looking to downsize.
It is found in the heart of Brincliffe and is just a short walk away from the bustling area of Sharrow Vale.
The property was sold by Whitehornes Estate Agents, whose website you can find here.
