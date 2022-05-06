Sheffield property: Bungalow, land, terraced houses and former shop for sale in latest Sheffield auction

The online auction will be held by Mark Jenkinson on May 24 and features 26 lots including a three bedroom detached bungalow on Don Avenue, Middlewood, which is listed at £325,000 and is being offered by auction for a quick sale.

It is described as standing in a good size plot with mature rear garden and large integral garage.

Land on a corner site at Ribble Way, Firth Park, is listed at £110,000, It has planning permission granted and work has started on three good sized two bed apartments. The site is close to the Northern General Hospital and local facilities.

A former sandwich shop on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, is listed at £130,000. It has a flat above let at £368 per calendar month and is in a prominent location in the area’s shops.

With two bedrooms, a terraced house in Green Oak Road, Totley, is listed at £145,000. It is described as being in need of complete modernisation and occupies a good size plot in this sought after area of Sheffield.

The Milestone Apartments is flats one to six on Infirmary Road, Upperthorpe, and is listed at £375,000. It is a substantial double fronted inner terrace property including five apartments with one bedroom. There is one apartments with two beds. The apartments are let at £37,412.76 per annum and are in a convenient location in easy reach of the city centre.

A terraced house on Cartmell Road, Woodseats, is listed at £80,000. It is let at £43 per week by way of a long term Regulated Tenancy, last reviewed in 2010. Improvements have been carried out including new windows and doors, boiler and facia/gutters.

In a sought-after residential area, a garage at Brincliffe Court, Nether Edge Road, Nether Edge, is listed at £15,000. The garage is one a several located to the rear of Brincliffe Court with access from the central entrance off Nether Edge Road.

A terraced house with five bedrooms on Springvale Road, Crookesmoor, has a guide price of £250,000. It is let until June 2023 at £20,020 per annum.

A flat on Stanwood Avenue, Stannington, has a guide price of £160,000. It is described as a substantial semi-detached property with two flats let at £475 and £560 per calendar month, occupying a convenient location in a popular area of Sheffield, which is close to good facilities and open countryside in the Rivelin valley.

A terraced house on Skye Edge Avenue, Skye Edge, has a guide price of £75,000. It is described as a spacious two bedroom inner terrace, conveniently located off Manor Lane, with Upvc windows and central heating, offering potential for own occupation or rental.

To make a bid, you must registed with Mark Jenkinson. Bidding commences at 9am and closes at five minute intervals from noon.

The company has offered more than 9,500 lots raising in excess of £500m for private and corporate clients during the last 40 years.

For more details visit the website https://www.markjenkinson.co.uk/auctions or call Mark Jenkinson on 0114 276 0151.

