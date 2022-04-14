Westwood House is on Ranmoor Park Road, Ranmoor, and has six double bedrooms. It is being marketed by ELR and is listed on Rightmove.

Key features include a large sitting room with finished floorboards, bay window and cosy wood burning stove. The sales brochure says the property has a versatile dining room with open fire featuring decorative slip tiles and a lovely outlook over the garden.

There is an L-shaped breakfast kitchen with Belfast sink and contemporary work surfaces, an entrance porch and welcoming reception hall.

Other features in the brochure are what is described as a luxurious family bathroom with generous shower enclosure framed by feature tiling, two secure driveways protected by gates, gardens to both the front and rear along with a garage for cars or storage.

The brochure says: “Occupying an enviable position in the very exclusive and desirable parish of Ranmoor. Westwood House is a fine, Victorian semi detached villa with beautifully presented accommodation laid out over three floors.

"The property is situated between both Darwin Lane and Ranmoor Park Road and as such, benefits from two driveways which are both protected by security gates. It is suggested that there is plenty of room to extend this property further, subject to regulations, to the rear and create a much larger residence if required.

"The property has retained many attractive original features including fireplaces, moulded covings and sash windows and these are complemented by the more modern fittings that have been added in recent years.

"Ranmoor is one of Sheffield's most attractive suburbs and demand for housing is always over the level of supply and this contributes to why the area is so sought after.

"Westwood House is the perfect place to raise a family and its convenient location close to the main city hospitals and universities will make it appeal to those with either a medical or academic background.”The brochure adds Westwood House is a fine example of the Victorian architecture which has always made Ranmoor such a pretty and exclusive place to live.

It says: “Residents can also enjoy the scenic local walks that run through both Endcliffe and Bingham Parks along the Porter Valley that provide an almost bucolic feel to this fashionable suburb and yet the main city hospitals and universities are conveniently situated only a short drive away on the edge of the city centre giving the area the best of both worlds.

"Westwood House has a generous range of accommodation over its three floors and there is still potential here to add additional accommodation if so desired.

"The land to the rear would be the ideal place to extend into to provide better proportions to the ground floor while the deep storage cupboard on the first floor and the eaves space on the second floor could also provide extra bathrooms to both floors if required, subject to regulations.

"The finish throughout is of a particularly high standard with quality fixtures and fittings in all the right places and other works include a recent rewire and updated heating system. The interior is complemented by the lovely sunny, south westerly facing garden which is situated behind security gates for peace of mind.”

For details call ELR on 0114 268 3388 and view the Rightmove listing here https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/122313437#/?channel=RES_BUY

1. Driveway The property is situated between both Darwin Lane and Ranmoor Park Road and benefits from two driveways which are both protected by security gates.

2. Kitchen The L-shaped breakfast kitchen has a Belfast sink and contemporary work surfaces.

3. Sitting room The large sitting room has finished floorboards, a bay window and a cosy wood burning stove.

4. Dining room The dining room is described as versatile, with an open fire featuring decorative slip tiles and a lovely outlook over the garden.