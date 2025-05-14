This home in Upper Albert Road, Meersbrook, is up for grabs with six bedrooms spread across three floors and an annex.

Presented by Purple Bricks and described as a 'move in ready', this spacious and stylish property has more than enough space for a growing family.

It comes with a host of features making it something of a rarity, including a one-bedroom annex, two garage doors set back from the tree-lined road, a spacious kitchen/diner and an en-suite shower room.

Purple Bricks writes: “This is a fantastic opportunity to secure a versatile, substantial home in a prime location — close to excellent local amenities, parks, reputable schools, and great transport links into Sheffield City Centre.”

Purple Bricks for more information.

1 . Six bedroom detached house in Upper Albert Road, Sheffield, S8, for £600,000 A six-bedroom detached home in Meersbrook with three floors and its own one-bedroom annex in Upper Albert Road has come to market for £600,000. | Purple Bricks Photo Sales

2 . Generous patioed back garden "Externally, the home is complemented by a private driveway leading to the double garage, providing ample off-road parking." | Purple Bricks Photo Sales

3 . One-bedroom annex The generous garden comes with a one-bedroom annex, which itself has two garage doors. | Purple Bricks Photo Sales