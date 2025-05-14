Sheffield property: 'Beautifully presented' £600,000 six-bedroom detached home with annex in Meersbrook

Step inside this “beautifully presented” detached home in Sheffield’s Meersbrook area has hit the market.

This home in Upper Albert Road, Meersbrook, is up for grabs with six bedrooms spread across three floors and an annex.

Presented by Purple Bricks and described as a 'move in ready', this spacious and stylish property has more than enough space for a growing family.

It comes with a host of features making it something of a rarity, including a one-bedroom annex, two garage doors set back from the tree-lined road, a spacious kitchen/diner and an en-suite shower room.

Purple Bricks writes: “This is a fantastic opportunity to secure a versatile, substantial home in a prime location — close to excellent local amenities, parks, reputable schools, and great transport links into Sheffield City Centre.”

See our gallery below for more information, and visit its page on Purple Bricks for more information.

A six-bedroom detached home in Meersbrook with three floors and its own one-bedroom annex in Upper Albert Road has come to market for £600,000.

1. Six bedroom detached house in Upper Albert Road, Sheffield, S8, for £600,000

A six-bedroom detached home in Meersbrook with three floors and its own one-bedroom annex in Upper Albert Road has come to market for £600,000. | Purple Bricks

"Externally, the home is complemented by a private driveway leading to the double garage, providing ample off-road parking."

2. Generous patioed back garden

"Externally, the home is complemented by a private driveway leading to the double garage, providing ample off-road parking." | Purple Bricks

The generous garden comes with a one-bedroom annex, which itself has two garage doors.

3. One-bedroom annex

The generous garden comes with a one-bedroom annex, which itself has two garage doors. | Purple Bricks

Purple Bricks describes the home as "move-in ready" with a "stylish living room."

4. Open-plan lounge

Purple Bricks describes the home as "move-in ready" with a "stylish living room." | Purple Bricks

