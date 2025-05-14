This home in Upper Albert Road, Meersbrook, is up for grabs with six bedrooms spread across three floors and an annex.
Presented by Purple Bricks and described as a 'move in ready', this spacious and stylish property has more than enough space for a growing family.
It comes with a host of features making it something of a rarity, including a one-bedroom annex, two garage doors set back from the tree-lined road, a spacious kitchen/diner and an en-suite shower room.
Purple Bricks writes: “This is a fantastic opportunity to secure a versatile, substantial home in a prime location — close to excellent local amenities, parks, reputable schools, and great transport links into Sheffield City Centre.”
See our gallery below for more information, and visit its page on Purple Bricks for more information.