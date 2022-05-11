Sheffield property: Barn conversion oozing period features, character and charm for sale in Sheffield at £300k

The property is on Stanwood Mews, Stannington, has two bedrooms, is stone-built and is described as being finished to a very high specification.

It is being marketed by Strike and is online with Rightmove. The Strike brochure says: “The property is stunning throughout, which is a true credit to the current vendors, with no expense spared.”

The brochure adds features include full height arched window with entrance door, galleried entrance hallway with stairs to the first floor and large double cloak storage cupboard.

“Bespoke fitted kitchen with integrated appliances and quartz work surfaces,” says the brochure, “and completing the ground floor is an impressive living/dining room with double doors to the garden.

“To the first floor, access is provided to two double bedrooms, the master with potential to create another bedroom – subject to necessary planning consents – and completing the first floor and the internal accommodation is the modern family shower room with white suite.”

The property is accessed via a private driveway which leads to a communal parking area and courtyard. At the back is a large landscape rear garden with stone flag patio seating area, raised lawn garden and pond.”

For details call Strike 0113 451 3230 or visit the Rightmove listing here.

