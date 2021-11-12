The apartment is on Spring Close View, Gleadless Valley, and was described as an exciting opportunity by Auction House South Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The brochure says the apartment has superb views across Sheffield and is a stone’s throw from the city centre. The auction was on November 11.

For more details on future auctions call 0114 223 0777. You must pre-register to bid. For information visit https://www.auctionhouse.co.uk/southyorkshire