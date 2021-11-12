Sheffield property: apartment with 'superb views across Sheffield and a stone’s throw from city centre' sells for just £46k

A three bedroom apartment in a popular Sheffield estate sold for £46,000 – above the guide price of £35,000.

By Rob Hollingworth
Friday, 12th November 2021, 9:43 am

The apartment is on Spring Close View, Gleadless Valley, and was described as an exciting opportunity by Auction House South Yorkshire.

The brochure says the apartment has superb views across Sheffield and is a stone’s throw from the city centre. The auction was on November 11.

The apartment in Spring Close View, Gleadless Valley.
