Sheffield property: Apartment with stunning panaromic view from private rooftop terrace for sale at £200K

The property is on Winchester Road, Fulwood, and is said to be beautifully presented. It is being marketed by Spencer estate agent and is listed on Zoopla.

Features include two bedrooms, a large private roof terrace, fabulous kitchen diner, Smeg appliances and Villeroy and Boch suite, says the Spencer brochure.

There is also teak parquet flooring, bi-fold doors to the terrace, off road private parking and the apartment is close to amenities

The Spencer brochure adds: “This stunning two bedroom apartment which is located within the highly regarded suburb of Fulwood enjoys incredible panoramic views across Mayfield Valley and south west Sheffield.

“Beautifully presented throughout, the property has been expertly renovated by the current owners who have helped create an outstanding home which in our opinion would be ideal for a first time buyer.

“The property is clad in reclaimed oak and along with a private off road parking space benefits from a large south facing private terrace which is ideal for outdoor eating and entertaining.

“Measuring just under 700 square feet the accommodation comprises two bedrooms, a well appointed shower room which has a walk-through shower area along with Villeroy and Boch fittings, a living room that has bi-fold doors to the terrace, an entrance hall that has African Teak parquet flooring, and a fabulous kitchen diner which has a range of fitted units with a Corian topped island and integrated Smeg appliances.

“An internal inspection is essential to fully appreciate this superb property.“Winchester Road is located just off Barncliffe Road in the ever popular suburb of Fulwood. It lies approximately 4 miles to the south west of Sheffield city centre with excellent public transport connections to the city centre and immediate access to the Peak District for outdoor activities.

“Local shopping facilities can be found approximately one mile away at either Fulwood village which has a Co-op supermarket, while at Crosspool there is a Spar supermarket along with some superb independent shops.

“A nearer parade of shops which includes a convenience store and two takeaway outlets can be found less just a short stroll away on the corner of Barncliffe Road and Winchester Road. The property is a short walk from Hallam Primary School and falls within the catchment area of Tapton Secondary School.”

Fulwood was originally an Anglo-Saxon settlement, with the name originating from the Old English language Ful Wuda meaning a wet, marshy woodland. However, other interpretations of the name are foul, dirty wood and folks wood from the Old English word folc.

An area based on the old core of Fulwood village has been designated a conservation area, it also takes in the Porter Brook's wooded valley bottom.

It includes many architecturally interesting buildings including 10 listed buildings plus the war memorial, village stocks and the Thomas Boulsover monument. The former industrial sites of Forge Dam and Wire Mill Dam are also included as are the local nature reserve at Whiteley Woods.

For more information on the apartment call Spencer on 0114 268 3682 or view the Zoopla listing here.

1. Living room The living room has bi-fold doors which lead to the terrace. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Kitchen diner The kitchen diner has a range of fitted units with a Corian topped island and integrated Smeg appliances. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Shower room The well appointed shower room has a walk-through shower area along with Villeroy and Boch fittings. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Bedroom This bedroom has contemporary decor and is typical of the expert renovation carried out by the current owner. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales