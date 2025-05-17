The three-bedroom property on Bankwood Road isn’t set to break the bank and offers first-time buyers looking to settle down an excellent home.
The space is perfect to develop and personalise as owners settle in, and close to facilities in the wider Heeley area.
Estate agents are looking for offers in the range of £130,000 and the property is in the lowest council tax band A.
1. Three bedroom terraced house - Bankwood Road, Sheffield, S14 1LT
This affordable three-bed property offers a perfect opportunity for any first time buyers. | Purple Bricks
A large kitchen area already fit with all the essentials. | Purple Bricks
While the decor may need modernising three well-sized bedrooms are fit for any needs/ | Purple
The property also features a driveway, ideal for the busy residential area. | Purple Bricks