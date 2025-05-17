Sheffield property: Affordable three bedroom home perfect for first-time buyers

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 17th May 2025, 06:03 BST

A first-time buyer’s dream is up for sale.

The three-bedroom property on Bankwood Road isn’t set to break the bank and offers first-time buyers looking to settle down an excellent home.

The space is perfect to develop and personalise as owners settle in, and close to facilities in the wider Heeley area.

Estate agents are looking for offers in the range of £130,000 and the property is in the lowest council tax band A.

See our gallery below for more information, and visit its page on Purple Bricks for more information.

