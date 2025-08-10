Located on Lister Way, in Gleadless Townend, this property offers buyers a rare opportunity to secure a spacious home with a large garden, private driveway and excellent transport links to Sheffield city centre.

A central hallways greets newcomers, connecting all the ground floor rooms, including a bright living room and contemporary kitchen/dining room space.

Upstairs, a master bedroom stretches across the entire depth of the house, while a second spacious bedroom is ideal for guests, children, or a home office.

Outside, a rear garden offers plenty of space for kids to play, with a patio area perfect for afternoon barbeques or a relax in the sun.

The house is on sale through Purplebricks, with agents looking for offers in the region of £168,000.

With Sheffield’s average house price now around £220,000, this property offers exceptional value in a well-connected area, especially for young families and commuters.

