We all know finding a house is tough, so when something like this comes up it’s worth paying attention.
Listed at £100,000, this spacious three-storey, two-bed terraced house has plenty to offer with an affordable price tag.
Rooms are spacious, with a garage for secured parking and even a loft area that could be used as a study or workspace.
Meanwhile decorations are cosy, with a rustic feel that’s hard to replicate.
Located in Dinnington, this house is only a stone’s thrown away from the local primary school, with plenty of public transport links.
And to top things off, it’s in the lowest council tax band, A.
