This charming two bed property offers a cosy space, perfect for any first-time buyer.

We all know finding a house is tough, so when something like this comes up it’s worth paying attention.

Listed at £100,000, this spacious three-storey, two-bed terraced house has plenty to offer with an affordable price tag.

Rooms are spacious, with a garage for secured parking and even a loft area that could be used as a study or workspace.

Meanwhile decorations are cosy, with a rustic feel that’s hard to replicate.

Located in Dinnington, this house is only a stone’s thrown away from the local primary school, with plenty of public transport links.

And to top things off, it’s in the lowest council tax band, A.

Take a closer look on the Purplebricks website.

This two-bed house could be yours for only £100,000.

1. Two bedroom terraced house, Carlisle Terrace

This two-bed house could be yours for only £100,000. | Purplebricks

Support beams and a log fire give a cosy, rustic feel to the sun-filled living and dining room.

2. Two bedroom terraced house, Carlisle Terrace

Support beams and a log fire give a cosy, rustic feel to the sun-filled living and dining room. | Purplebrikcs

The fully-fitted kitchen also includes access to the integrated garage.

3. Two bedroom terraced house, Carlisle Terrace

The fully-fitted kitchen also includes access to the integrated garage. | Purplebricks

The smaller of the two rooms is perfect for young kids.

4. Two bedroom terraced house, Carlisle Terrace

The smaller of the two rooms is perfect for young kids. | Purplebricks

