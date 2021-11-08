The detached dormer bungalow on Richmond Park Drive, Handsworth, is for sale with Purplebricks and the brochure says the home is absolutely stunning.

It adds the house has an impressive entrance hallway with downstairs wc and storage cupboards, leading to a gorgeous lounge.

The brochure says a superb spacious open kitchen diner with bifold doors leads to the garden. There are four bedrooms to the ground floor, one with an en suite and walk in wardrobe, and one with a spacious bathroom designed to facilitate disabilities.

"To the first floor are two double bedrooms and another bathroom,” says the brochure.

"The property also has a spacious integrated garage, as well as a double detached garage, and a large low maintenance garden/yard with access all around the property.“This property has been enhanced, renovated, and upgraded to an immaculate standard throughout, and has been tastefully decorated and modernised. This property is also designed for easy disabled living and has automated technology throughout, and is excellently portioned and with ample storage throughout, and has previous planning permission granted for further extensions.

"This stunning house would make an ideal purchase for large families, residents with disabilities, upsizers etc.“Richmond Park Drive is ideally situated in the Handsworth/Richmond suburb, fantastically located for all the local amenities found on Handsworth Road including supermarkets, cafes, shops and pubs.

"Also close to great transport links either on the local bus route or on the Sheffield parkway either into Sheffield or the M1, and is close to a number of good local schools.”

Jess Gavelle, local property partner for Sheffield at Purplebricks, said: “The property has been specially designed and adapted to cater for people with physical disabilities.

"It has smart controls throughout the house for lighting, temperature, entertainment, and a fully accessible bathroom. It is predominantly on one level for wheelchair access and is low maintenance throughout.”

During lockdown, the popularity of bungalows soared. A blog on rightmove.co.uk said: “New research from our data analysts shows that the most sought after property types being enquired about are now exclusively houses and bungalows.

“The desire for more space, a bigger garden and maybe even a spare room for a home office has led to flats falling out of fashion with both buyers and renters in the current market.

“We worked this out by taking the number of people enquiring about each property type on our site and dividing by the total number of available properties of each type to gauge how much competition there is for each type.

“Buyers on the hunt for more space has led to two and three-bed flats going out of favour and four-bed and six-bed houses becoming more popular.

“Meanwhile, renters looking for a garden has seen studio flats replaced with two-bed houses as the most sought after property type.”

For details on the Handsworth bungalow visit https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/6-bedroom-detached-bungalow-sheffield-1249214

To read more about property join our Facebook group all about the subject – click https://www.facebook.com/groups/thestarproperty to become a member. And to read more great articles on homes and gardens, please visit the dedicated section of The Star’s website.

1. Stunning This absolutely stunning, six bedroom detached dormer bungalow, is conveniently nestled on a private cul-de-sac in Handsworth, says the Purplebricks brochure. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

2. Low maintenance The large, low maintenance garden/yard is accessible all around the property. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

3. Kitchen diver A superb spacious open kitchen diner with bifold doors leads to the garden, says the brochure. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

4. Features The kitchen features fitted appliances and lots of storage space, with a light, bright finish. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales