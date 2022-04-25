Sheffield property: A three-bedroom end of terrace house in need of modernisation has a guide price of £65K

This end of terrace house in Stubbin Lane, Firth Park, is in need of modernisation and has an auction guide price of £65,000.

The property is on Stubbin Lane, Firth Park, and will be auctioned online on May 26.

It is being marketed by Auction House South Yorkshire and the brochure says: “A perfect project for a developer looking to renovate, add value, and flip, or perhaps an addition to a buy to let portfolio with rents in the region of £650-£700 being achievable.

“The property briefly comprises a living room, and kitchen/diner on the ground floor. On the first floor are three bedrooms and a bathroom. Externally the property benefits from both a front and rear garden.

“The property has had new double glazing for the windows and doors installed in the last five years. Located in Firth Park, near local amenities, schools, hospital, and transport links. Also a short distance away from Sheffield city centre.”