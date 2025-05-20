An £8.9 million investment is set to create nearly 40 new homes in Sheffield.

The new development by Vico Homes will see 39 properties built off Beaumont Road North, Manor, close to the Sheffield Parkway.

Built by Hoober Urban Partnerships, 25 of the homes will be available with shared ownership and 14 for affordable rent, all managed by Vico Homes.

Funding was acquired from the government’s housing regenerations agency, Homes England, and work is expected to finish by autumn this year, with people moving in shortly after.

39 new affordable homes are expected to be completed by this coming autumn. | Shaun Flannery Photography Ltd

David Bagnall, development manager at Vico Homes, said: “We’re always looking for opportunities to work with partners to provide more homes where they’re needed.

“It’s great to be working with Hoober Urban Partnerships again to bring even more affordable homes to South Yorkshire.

“High-quality, affordable homes such as these at Beaumont Road are key to creating better futures and vibrant communities.”

Jordan Stead, Contracts Manager at Hoober Urban Partnerships, said: “This latest project builds on the success of three previous developments delivered by Hoober Urban Partnerships with Vico Homes, this project highlights our ambitions to deliver high quality and affordable family homes that will in future, support people and families to build roots in the vibrant city of Sheffield.”

