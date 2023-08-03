Sheffield property: 28-bedroom block of flats inside historic church building put up for auction at £900,000
The former church is located in Highfield and is just a stone's throw away from Sheffield United's Bramall Lane.
A 28 bedroom block of flats in a former Sheffield church building is to be sold at auction next month.
The property, found on Highfield Place in Highfield, features 28 self-contained one bedroom apartments, which were previously used as sheltered accommodation for the elderly. The listing, which can be found on the Zoopla website, will feature in a William H Brown auction on September 11, 2023.
It comes with a £900,000 guide price, though prospective buyers have been warned not to expect that to be the final price. It is said the property "needs updating", but once that is done, it is expected to be a "high yielding investment purchase".
If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.