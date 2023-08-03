News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
United close to fourth summer signing after defender undergoes medical
Ndiaye’s emotional goodbye message to United ahead of Marseille move
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over

Sheffield property: 28-bedroom block of flats inside historic church building put up for auction at £900,000

The former church is located in Highfield and is just a stone's throw away from Sheffield United's Bramall Lane.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 05:00 BST

A 28 bedroom block of flats in a former Sheffield church building is to be sold at auction next month.

The property, found on Highfield Place in Highfield, features 28 self-contained one bedroom apartments, which were previously used as sheltered accommodation for the elderly. The listing, which can be found on the Zoopla website, will feature in a William H Brown auction on September 11, 2023.

It comes with a £900,000 guide price, though prospective buyers have been warned not to expect that to be the final price. It is said the property "needs updating", but once that is done, it is expected to be a "high yielding investment purchase".

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

A 28-bed block of flats, located in this former church in Sheffield, is up for auction next month for £900,000.

1. 28 bedroom block of flats

A 28-bed block of flats, located in this former church in Sheffield, is up for auction next month for £900,000.

Photo Sales
The building contains 28 self-contained flats, which were previously used as sheltered accommodation for the elderly.

2. 28 different flats

The building contains 28 self-contained flats, which were previously used as sheltered accommodation for the elderly.

Photo Sales
Being in a former chuch, there are a number of unique church-y features included in the apartments.

3. Unique features

Being in a former chuch, there are a number of unique church-y features included in the apartments.

Photo Sales
There are 28 bathrooms throughout the flats as well.

4. Wet rooms

There are 28 bathrooms throughout the flats as well.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:PropertySheffieldZooplaWilliam H BrownHighfield