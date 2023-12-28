The four-bedroom new build has been finished to a "high standard".

A four bedroom home in a "highly desirable" area of Sheffield has been listed for sale on the local housing market.

Located in Marsh House Road, in Ecclesall, this new-build family home has more than 2200 square feet of accommodation over three floors, and finished to a "high standard". It has been listed by Spencer Estate Agents for offers in the region of £825,000.

The house has two bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, and two which share a family bathroom. The master bedroom is spread across the entire second floor with a dressing room and en-suite bathroom with a bath. Downstairs, the home boasts an open plan kitchen/dining/living area, with doors that open onto the garden.

A separate lounge, utility room, cloakroom and downstairs bathroom is also on the ground floor. Spencer has described the home as "designed with the environment in mind". It has eco features such as low energy LED lighting, triple glazed windows, solar thermal heating, and Mechanical Ventilation with Heat Recovery (MVHR) resulting in a "comfortable and condensation free environment all year round".

The semi-detached home has a level, lawned garden with plenty of opportunities for gardeners. To the rear is an office pod and storage area.

For families, this house falls into the catchment area of ‘good’ Ofsted-rated schools, including Ecclesall Infant/Juniors and High Storrs Secondary, and it is also near to Silverdale Secondary. There are also local shops just a short walk away, including a chemist. And less than a mile away is the picturesque Peak District.

1 . Marsh House Road, Ecclesall This semi-detached home was built in 2023.

2 . Marsh House Road, Ecclesall The lawned garden has a garden room office pod at the rear.

3 . Marsh House Road, Ecclesall The four-bed home has an open plan kitchen/dining/living area, and a separate formal living area.