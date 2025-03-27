New data reveals that while the average house sale in Sheffield takes around 135 days to complete, in some postcodes homes are flying off the market– but in others, they’re sitting unsold for weeks or even months.

So which areas are hot – and which are not?

Here's what the Property Solvers data shows:

Quickest-selling postcodes

If you live in Chesterfield (S42), congratulations - homes there are selling the fastest, taking just 113 days on average to go from "for sale" to "sold."

That’s nearly three weeks quicker than the South Yorkshire average.

Also speeding along are properties in Chesterfield (S41) and Barnsley (S71), with sales wrapping up in around 116 and 120 days respectively.

Here are the top 10 postcodes, where homes sell the quickest:

Sheffield’s slowest-selling postcodes

At the other end of the scale, if you’re in Sheffield (S25), brace yourself – properties there are taking 160 days to sell on average, nearly a month longer than most parts of the city.

Sheffield (S8) and Sheffield (S11) aren’t far behind, with sales in these areas dragging on for around 155 and 154 days respectively.

Here are the 10 slowest postcodes to sell a house:

If you’re in one of these postcodes, expect to wait over 21 weeks on average before handing over the keys.

How Does Sheffield compare to the rest of England?

The national average for house sales to complete sits around 18 to 22 weeks, so Sheffield is roughly in line with the rest of the countr, but clearly, where you live in the city can make a huge difference to how quickly you move.

Property expert Ruban Selvanayagam, co-founder of Property Solvers, said: “While Sheffield’s sale times are holding steady, there's definitely room for improvement.

“Better use of technology, greater transparency in transactions, and faster legal processes could help reduce delays for everyone involved.”

He also pointed out that the recent rush to beat the April Stamp Duty changes may have had an impact on how quickly buyers are pushing to complete.

Why are some areas so much faster than others?

