A beautiful semi-detached family home in the heart of Meersbrook in Sheffield has been listed for sale for £650,000.

The property, which has five bedrooms in total and two modern bathrooms, has been "extensively and lovingly refurbished by the current owners", according to the Zoopla listing.

It is a revamp which left no part of the house untouched, even adding the unique "dog shower room" to the rear. Perfect for giving our furry friends a proper wash.

The bedrooms are spread over the first and second floors. Bedroom one is, as usual, the largest - but it is bedroom five on the second floor that benefits from an en-suite.

The first floor also houses a huge four-piece family bathroom, completed with a lovely modern finish.

1 . Meersbrook The estate agents describe Meersbrook as a "higly regarded area". Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen There is no better example of the 'extensive and loving refurbishment' the current owners have carried out than the kitchen. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The rear of the kitchen provides access to the unique "dog shower room". Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Dog shower room For anyone wondering, this is what a dog shower room looks like... Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales