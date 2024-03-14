Sheffield houses: 13 modern photos inside refurbished family home with a special 'dog shower room'

The kitchen looks amazing and even provides access to the unique dog-washing area.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 14th Mar 2024, 15:00 GMT

A beautiful semi-detached family home in the heart of Meersbrook in Sheffield has been listed for sale for £650,000.

The property, which has five bedrooms in total and two modern bathrooms, has been "extensively and lovingly refurbished by the current owners", according to the Zoopla listing.

It is a revamp which left no part of the house untouched, even adding the unique "dog shower room" to the rear. Perfect for giving our furry friends a proper wash.

The bedrooms are spread over the first and second floors. Bedroom one is, as usual, the largest - but it is bedroom five on the second floor that benefits from an en-suite.

The first floor also houses a huge four-piece family bathroom, completed with a lovely modern finish.

The estate agents describe Meersbrook as a "higly regarded area".

1. Meersbrook

There is no better example of the 'extensive and loving refurbishment' the current owners have carried out than the kitchen.

2. Kitchen

The rear of the kitchen provides access to the unique "dog shower room".

3. Kitchen

For anyone wondering, this is what a dog shower room looks like...

4. Dog shower room

