A beautiful semi-detached family home in the heart of Meersbrook in Sheffield has been listed for sale for £650,000.
The property, which has five bedrooms in total and two modern bathrooms, has been "extensively and lovingly refurbished by the current owners", according to the Zoopla listing.
It is a revamp which left no part of the house untouched, even adding the unique "dog shower room" to the rear. Perfect for giving our furry friends a proper wash.
The bedrooms are spread over the first and second floors. Bedroom one is, as usual, the largest - but it is bedroom five on the second floor that benefits from an en-suite.
The first floor also houses a huge four-piece family bathroom, completed with a lovely modern finish.
