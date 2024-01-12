The house is said to be suited to a range of potential buyers - including families and young professionals.

A four bedroom family home in Sheffield which has recently been upgraded by the current owners has been listed for sale.

The property has a very modern interior thoughout the four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms. The kitchen/diner is very bright and a modern-styled conservatory offers access to an elevated deck in the garden, overlooking the lawn.

It is found on Toll House Mead in Mosborough, Sheffield and is listed on Zoopla by Blundells - with a guide price of £435,000.

The agents have said the property is suited to a range of potential buyers, from families to young professionals. The high number of bedrooms offer a lot of potential for other uses as well - such as offices - if they are not all needed.

