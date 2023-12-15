A five bedroom family home in Sheffield which has been "fully renovated" by the current owners has been listed for sale at £275,000.

The semi-detached home is being sold through William H Brown and is listed on Zoopla. It is located on the "sought after cul-de-sac" of Tunwell Drive in Ecclesfield.

The current owners have "fully renovated" the property, giving it a very modern look. The ground floor enters directly into the huge lounge, which is finished with a feature ceiling with lighting fixtures.

From here, you can access the study - or bedroom five - the central hall and the open plan kitchen/diner. The kitchen has also benefited from the immense makeover of the property.

The first floor houses three of the remaining bedrooms and a family bathroom. All are large enough for double beds.

The largest, master bedroom is located on the second floor, with another bathroom.

