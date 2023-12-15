News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield houses for sale: 9 photos inside five bedroom £275,000 home which has been 'fully renovated'

A five bedroom family home in Sheffield which has been "fully renovated" by the current owners has been listed for sale at £275,000.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 15th Dec 2023, 11:46 GMT

The semi-detached home is being sold through William H Brown and is listed on Zoopla. It is located on the "sought after cul-de-sac" of Tunwell Drive in Ecclesfield.

The current owners have "fully renovated" the property, giving it a very modern look. The ground floor enters directly into the huge lounge, which is finished with a feature ceiling with lighting fixtures.

From here, you can access the study - or bedroom five - the central hall and the open plan kitchen/diner. The kitchen has also benefited from the immense makeover of the property.

The first floor houses three of the remaining bedrooms and a family bathroom. All are large enough for double beds.

The largest, master bedroom is located on the second floor, with another bathroom.

This five bedroom home has been undergone a full renovation. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Modernised

This five bedroom home has been undergone a full renovation. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)


This huge, modern lounge is found just inside the front doors. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Lounge

This huge, modern lounge is found just inside the front doors. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)


A super modern-looking kitchen is just one half of the large kitchen/diner. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Kitchen

A super modern-looking kitchen is just one half of the large kitchen/diner. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)


Large bi-fold doors bring in lots of light, but also provide access to the rear garden. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Dining

Large bi-fold doors bring in lots of light, but also provide access to the rear garden. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)


