Sheffield houses for sale: 9 photos inside five bedroom £275,000 home which has been 'fully renovated'
A five bedroom family home in Sheffield which has been "fully renovated" by the current owners has been listed for sale at £275,000.
The semi-detached home is being sold through William H Brown and is listed on Zoopla. It is located on the "sought after cul-de-sac" of Tunwell Drive in Ecclesfield.
The current owners have "fully renovated" the property, giving it a very modern look. The ground floor enters directly into the huge lounge, which is finished with a feature ceiling with lighting fixtures.
From here, you can access the study - or bedroom five - the central hall and the open plan kitchen/diner. The kitchen has also benefited from the immense makeover of the property.
The first floor houses three of the remaining bedrooms and a family bathroom. All are large enough for double beds.
The largest, master bedroom is located on the second floor, with another bathroom.