Sheffield lodge with 'must see interior' dating back to the 19th Century put up for sale - take a look inside

The two bed detached house is on Fulwood Road, Ranmoor, and is described as oozing charm and character. It is on the market with Haus estate agent and is listed on Zoopla.

Dating back to the 19th century, Thornbury Lodge retains period features complemented by some modern fixtures and fittings, to offer a stylish and homely interior over two floors.

Features include a welcoming reception hall, a charming lounge with access onto an enclosed lawned garden, a dining kitchen with a range of bespoke fitted units, a ground floor double bedroom and bathroom, along with a stunning first floor master bedroom with an en-suite.

There is some underfloor heating, a double side-by-side driveway and carpets are included.The brochure says: “An entrance door opens into a reception hall, which makes an immediate positive impression, being generous in size with a homely feel. There is a double fronted cloaks closet and a tiled floor with underfloor heating, which flows into the kitchen.

"The lounge is a charming room with a high ceiling, character windows with stone mullions, a focal coal gas fire and surround, a cute recess with a fitted cabinet and shelving above, along with side French doors, which open onto a pretty, enclosed lawned garden.

"There is a hatch in the floor within the lounge, providing access to a cellar. A door from lounge leads into the dining kitchen, having a range of fitted kitchen units, finished granite worktops and matching splash-backs.

"Included in the sale is an integrated oven with a gas hob and an extractor above, a microwave oven, dishwasher, fridge, and a separate freezer. It is a lovely room with Farrow and Ball decorative tones, a beautiful front bay window, and a side arched window.

"The ground floor is completed with a double bedroom and a bathroom. The double bedroom has neutral, relaxing tones, a decorative fire surround, and dual aspect windows, creating a light and airy feel.

"The bathroom has a white suite with a clawed feet bath, with a shower attachment, a wash basin, WC, and sympathetic tiling, including underfloor heating.”The brochure adds: “On the first floor, there is a stunning open plan studio style bedroom, being light and airy, spacious, of a split level design, with exposed brick and stonework, set against white decor with an arched front window, two rear windows and a larger size roof lantern.

"It acts as the master bedroom with a dressing area/study area but can be versatile. A door opens into a modern en-suite with a shower, a white WC, wash basin, stylish tiling, and heated towel rail.“Outside, there is a front garden with planting and a double side-by-side driveway. Gates provide access to the rear of the property and the garden. There is a York stone flagged path to the entrance door. The garden is lawned, level, enclosed, with a York stone flagged terrace and a stone outbuilding for storage.”For details visit Haus https://www.haushomes.co.uk/properties-for-sale/property/10838734-310-fulwood-road-ranmoor-sheffield or call 0114 276 8868 or check Zoopla https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/59804981/?search_identifier=b2977b68478b8a5a99d84decd24cde9d

