A modern property near Sheffield city centre with amazing views over the River Don has been put up for sale.

Listed with Redbrik, this two bedroom maisonette is located in Horseman Square in Kelham - Sheffield's "coolest neighbourhood" per TimeOut magazine in 2022.

As all maisonettes are, the accommodation is set over two floors. The ground floor features a spacious entrance hall, which has bedroom two on one side and a shower room on the other. Stairs to the first floor principal bedroom are found on the right as well, whilst the huge, open plan lounge/dining room is located to the back.

This living space is very bright and has large windows, which is where you will be able to take in those amazing views of the Don and the greenery surrounding it.

The room curves round to the right, ending with the kitchen, which has a large window facing out to the front of the property.

The master bedroom is the first floor - there is nothing else up there. At the top of the stairs, a lengthy hallway runs from one side of the property to the other, with the bedroom space at the far end.

A stunning master en-suite is found about halfway down the hall. It has a walk-in shower, toilet and sink. The entire bedroom suite is finished with cupboard space for your clothing.

