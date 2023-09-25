The average house in Sheffield takes just 24 days to sell - but that's four days longer than it used to be, according to new data.

The average time for a house to say 'sold' used to be 20 days (across the last five years). But now Zoopla say it's taking four days longer to sell in the cit - and Rotherham and Barnsley have both seen six-day slowdowns in their sales statistics.

Four of the most viewed Sheffield properties on Zoopla's website over the last few days

Whereas a house in Rotherham previously sold in 25 days it now takes 31, and in Barnsley the figures have shifted from 24 to 30.

In Doncaster the slowdown is most pronounced, with a week and a day added on to the time it takes the average vendor to secure a viable offer on their property. Whilst houses previously sold in a month, or 30 days, that figure is now 38 days according to the property listings giant.

The numbers reflect the regional picture as a whole, where days to sell have all increased on the area's previous five year average.

The East Riding of Yorkshire, and North Lincolnshire, fared worst with the time lag slowing from 29 to 40, and 28 to 39 days, respectively. But the housing market remains buoyant, with would-be buyers still taking a keen interest in properties available.

Slick refurbishments, white painted walls and smart clean rooms were all popular with viewers, and semi-detached houses accounted for four out of the top five most-viewed houses on Zoopla's platform over the last 30 days.

The most-viewed house is a £225,000 three-bed semi on Thornbridge Drive, Frecheville.

Agents 2Roost said the property - on an extensive corner plot with large rear garden - offers 'huge potential to create a spacious family home'.

A two bed terrace on Musgrave Road, Shirecliffe, took number two spot in Zoopla's list of the top five most viewed homes. The £120,000 property, already sold subject to contract, is presented to a high standard with smart fresh rooms and a neat and tidy lawned garden.

At number three is a three-bed semi on Edensor Road, Burngreave, with a pool table in the kitchen.

Agents Strike described the £170,000 house as a 'dream home'.

"This stunning modern end of terrace is the epitome of contemporary living," they said.

At fourth spot is a £24,000 investment opportunity on Hadfield Street, Walkley. Investors are invited to refurbish and furnish the four-bed house, then offer it back to a housing association as a house of multiple occupancy on a fully funded five year lease.

And any buyer will really have their work cut out with the property at number five on the most-viewed chart.

