Blenheim Park Estates presents ‘Croft House’ a sumptuous private home in Whirlow Croft in Sheffield’s highly-desirable S11 postcode.
If the private drive, feature turret, orangery dining area and triple garage didn't make it clear, nothing accentuates the feeling of coming home to a mansion like a set of oak double doors as your entranceway and the sweeping staircase inside.
Beyond that is a sumptuous open plan ground floor where the kitchen, lounge, orangery and snug flow together to make a one-of-a-kind space to call home.
Set on an expansive private plot with a south-facing wrap around garden, six double bedrooms with en-suites, and underfloor heating practically throughout, the new owner wouldn’t have a care in the world at this almost-stately home.
Take a look at our gallery below for a tour of this luxury home, and, if you have £2.45m spare, take a look at its page on Zoopla for more information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.