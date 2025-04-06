Blenheim Park Estates presents ‘Croft House’ a sumptuous private home in Whirlow Croft in Sheffield’s highly-desirable S11 postcode.

If the private drive, feature turret, orangery dining area and triple garage didn't make it clear, nothing accentuates the feeling of coming home to a mansion like a set of oak double doors as your entranceway and the sweeping staircase inside.

Beyond that is a sumptuous open plan ground floor where the kitchen, lounge, orangery and snug flow together to make a one-of-a-kind space to call home.

Set on an expansive private plot with a south-facing wrap around garden, six double bedrooms with en-suites, and underfloor heating practically throughout, the new owner wouldn’t have a care in the world at this almost-stately home.

Take a look at our gallery below for a tour of this luxury home, and, if you have £2.45m spare, take a look at its page on Zoopla for more information.

1 . Come home to a mansion in Whirlow Croft, S11, Sheffield Step inside this magnificent £2,450,000 mansion-like home in Whirlow Croft, Whirlow, Sheffield, with an astounding six double bedrooms, six bathrooms, a feature turret and a sprawling layout across two floors, including a triple garage. | Blenheim Park Estates Photo Sales

2 . Croft House Estate agents Blenheim Park Estate says Croft House is "wonderfully appointed" with the an exceptionally spacious open plan living kitchen, incorporating a high-quality breakfast kitchen, family area and a hexagonal dining area | Blenheim Park Estates Photo Sales

3 . Light and Airy Take in this view of the expansive downstairs, showing the living room, orangery, dining area, and just one of the generously proportioned lounges. | Blenheim Park Estates Photo Sales

4 . Sweeping oak staricase There are few things more luxurious than a sweeping staircase dominating the home. This one in the welcoming reception hall is made of oak and is even more impressive from above. | Blenheim Park Estates Photo Sales