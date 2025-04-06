Sheffield houses: Come home to a mansion with this 'magnificent' £2.45m six bedroom home in Whirlow S11

Published 6th Apr 2025, 07:00 BST

Step inside this “magnificent” six bedroomed mansion-like home on the market in Sheffield - yours for just £2.45m.

Blenheim Park Estates presents ‘Croft House’ a sumptuous private home in Whirlow Croft in Sheffield’s highly-desirable S11 postcode.

If the private drive, feature turret, orangery dining area and triple garage didn't make it clear, nothing accentuates the feeling of coming home to a mansion like a set of oak double doors as your entranceway and the sweeping staircase inside.

Beyond that is a sumptuous open plan ground floor where the kitchen, lounge, orangery and snug flow together to make a one-of-a-kind space to call home.

Set on an expansive private plot with a south-facing wrap around garden, six double bedrooms with en-suites, and underfloor heating practically throughout, the new owner wouldn’t have a care in the world at this almost-stately home.

Take a look at our gallery below for a tour of this luxury home, and, if you have £2.45m spare, take a look at its page on Zoopla for more information.

1. Come home to a mansion in Whirlow Croft, S11, Sheffield

2. Croft House

3. Light and Airy

4. Sweeping oak staricase

