Sheffield houses: What you get in Sheffield for £150,000

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 10th Mar 2025, 17:03 BST

Sheffield’s trendiest district Kelham Island is within reach if you can lay your hands on £150,000.

The sum is also sufficient to snap up a two-bed bungalow in Loxley, a three-bed end terrace in Swallwonest and a two-bed terrace in Woodseats.

Here are 11 homes showing what you get in Sheffield for £150,000.

Or, if that’s stretching things a little, check out what you can get for £100,000 instead, from three-bed houses to 23-floor apartments.

£150,000 gets you a flat in the heart of trendyville - Kelham Island.

1. Kelham Island

£150,000 gets you a flat in the heart of trendyville - Kelham Island. | Zoopla

Photo Sales
Two-bed prefabricated bungalow for sale - cash only. This property benefits from a convenient location with good public transport links while surrounding green spaces provide a natural escape.

2. Lee Road, Loxley S6

Two-bed prefabricated bungalow for sale - cash only. This property benefits from a convenient location with good public transport links while surrounding green spaces provide a natural escape. | Zoopla

Photo Sales
Two-bed flat for sale in the sought-after S11 postcode near Waitrose. Features balcony and open-plan living space.

3. Napier Street, Sheffield S11

Two-bed flat for sale in the sought-after S11 postcode near Waitrose. Features balcony and open-plan living space. | Zoopla

Photo Sales
Two-bed semi with occasional attic room, private rear garden and city views.

4. Jenkin Drive, Wincobank S9

Two-bed semi with occasional attic room, private rear garden and city views. | Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice