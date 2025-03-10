Sheffield houses: What you get in Sheffield for £150,000

The sum is also sufficient to snap up a two-bed bungalow in Loxley, a three-bed end terrace in Swallwonest and a two-bed terrace in Woodseats.
Here are 11 homes showing what you get in Sheffield for £150,000.
1. Kelham Island
£150,000 gets you a flat in the heart of trendyville - Kelham Island. | Zoopla
2. Lee Road, Loxley S6
Two-bed prefabricated bungalow for sale - cash only.
This property benefits from a convenient location with good public transport links while surrounding green spaces provide a natural escape.
| Zoopla
3. Napier Street, Sheffield S11
Two-bed flat for sale in the sought-after S11 postcode near Waitrose. Features balcony and open-plan living space.
| Zoopla
4. Jenkin Drive, Wincobank S9
Two-bed semi with occasional attic room, private rear garden and city views.
| Zoopla