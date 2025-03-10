Sheffield houses: What you get in Sheffield for £150,000

The sum is also sufficient to snap up a two-bed bungalow in Loxley, a three-bed end terrace in Swallwonest and a two-bed terrace in Woodseats.

Here are 11 homes showing what you get in Sheffield for £150,000.

Or, if that’s stretching things a little, check out what you can get for £100,000 instead, from three-bed houses to 23-floor apartments.

1 . Kelham Island £150,000 gets you a flat in the heart of trendyville - Kelham Island.

2 . Lee Road, Loxley S6 Two-bed prefabricated bungalow for sale - cash only. This property benefits from a convenient location with good public transport links while surrounding green spaces provide a natural escape.

3 . Napier Street, Sheffield S11 Two-bed flat for sale in the sought-after S11 postcode near Waitrose. Features balcony and open-plan living space.

4 . Jenkin Drive, Wincobank S9 Two-bed semi with occasional attic room, private rear garden and city views.