Despite soaring house prices, the sum of £100,000 opens the door to a huge range of property in Sheffield, from three-bed houses to 23rd floor apartments.

There are family homes for sale in areas including S12, S26, S3 and S5. You can also snap up a city centre flat with incredible views and easy access to the best Sheffield has to offer.

See what £100,000 can buy you in Sheffield.

Two-bed terraced house with two receptions rooms and rear garden space.

2. Park Street, Swallownest, Rotherham S26

Two-bed terraced house with two receptions rooms and rear garden space. | Zoopla

One-bed flat on the 23rd floor with spectacular views being sold at auction. Floor to ceiling windows and 24-hour concierge. Tenant in residence paying £1,100 pcm

3. St. Pauls Square, Sheffield S1

One-bed flat on the 23rd floor with spectacular views being sold at auction. Floor to ceiling windows and 24-hour concierge. Tenant in residence paying £1,100 pcm | Zoopla

Three-bed terraced house with one reception room and rear yard for sale at auction with no chain.

4. Woodhouse Road, Sheffield, S12.

Three-bed terraced house with one reception room and rear yard for sale at auction with no chain. | Zoopla

