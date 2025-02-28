There are family homes for sale in areas including S12, S26, S3 and S5. You can also snap up a city centre flat with incredible views and easy access to the best Sheffield has to offer.
See what £100,000 can buy you in Sheffield.
1. Sheffield houses
£100,000 opens the door to a lot of properties in Sheffield. | Zoopla
2. Park Street, Swallownest, Rotherham S26
Two-bed terraced house with two receptions rooms and rear garden space.
| Zoopla
3. St. Pauls Square, Sheffield S1
One-bed flat on the 23rd floor with spectacular views being sold at auction.
Floor to ceiling windows and 24-hour concierge. Tenant in residence paying £1,100 pcm
| Zoopla
4. Woodhouse Road, Sheffield, S12.
Three-bed terraced house with one reception room and rear yard for sale at auction with no chain.
| Zoopla
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.