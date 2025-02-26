Sheffield houses: What you get for £400,000 in city

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 26th Feb 2025, 17:42 BST

You get a lot of house for £400,000 in Sheffield.

We searched Zoopla for homes for the not inconsiderable sum and came up with 11 spread across the city.

They feature a range of interesting features, including one with a detached home office.

But almost without exception they are ‘sought after’, ‘deceptively spacious’ and ‘desirable’ - and so they should be at that price.

£400,000 buys you a three, four and even five-bed home in many areas of Sheffield.

1. Sheffield houses

£400,000 buys you a three, four and even five-bed home in many areas of Sheffield. | Zoopla

Photo Sales
Three-bed semi on St. Albans Road. ‘A lovely extended semi-detached family home offering accommodation over two floors that provides the perfect balance for the growing family to enjoy.’

2. Lodge Moor S10

Three-bed semi on St. Albans Road. ‘A lovely extended semi-detached family home offering accommodation over two floors that provides the perfect balance for the growing family to enjoy.’ | Zoopla

Photo Sales
‘Stunning three-bed semi-detached family home. Multiple bay windowed to the front and rear that ensures an incredibly light feel. Quiet residential road in the very heart of ultra popular High Storrs.’

3. High Storrs Crescent, High Storrs S11

‘Stunning three-bed semi-detached family home. Multiple bay windowed to the front and rear that ensures an incredibly light feel. Quiet residential road in the very heart of ultra popular High Storrs.’ | Zoopla

Photo Sales
Five-bed detached property situated over three floors. Includes two bathrooms and two reception rooms. 'Modern and immaculately presented'.

4. Roberts Grove, Aston, Sheffield S26

Five-bed detached property situated over three floors. Includes two bathrooms and two reception rooms. 'Modern and immaculately presented'. | Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldAstonZoopla
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice