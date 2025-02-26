We searched Zoopla for homes for the not inconsiderable sum and came up with 11 spread across the city.
They feature a range of interesting features, including one with a detached home office.
But almost without exception they are ‘sought after’, ‘deceptively spacious’ and ‘desirable’ - and so they should be at that price.
1. Sheffield houses
£400,000 buys you a three, four and even five-bed home in many areas of Sheffield. | Zoopla
2. Lodge Moor S10
Three-bed semi on St. Albans Road.
‘A lovely extended semi-detached family home offering accommodation over two floors that provides the perfect balance for the growing family to enjoy.’
3. High Storrs Crescent, High Storrs S11
‘Stunning three-bed semi-detached family home. Multiple bay windowed to the front and rear that ensures an incredibly light feel. Quiet residential road in the very heart of ultra popular High Storrs.’
4. Roberts Grove, Aston, Sheffield S26
Five-bed detached property situated over three floors. Includes two bathrooms and two reception rooms. 'Modern and immaculately presented'.
