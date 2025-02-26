We searched Zoopla for homes for the not inconsiderable sum and came up with 11 spread across the city.

They feature a range of interesting features, including one with a detached home office.

But almost without exception they are ‘sought after’, ‘deceptively spacious’ and ‘desirable’ - and so they should be at that price.

1 . Sheffield houses £400,000 buys you a three, four and even five-bed home in many areas of Sheffield. | Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Lodge Moor S10 Three-bed semi on St. Albans Road. ‘A lovely extended semi-detached family home offering accommodation over two floors that provides the perfect balance for the growing family to enjoy.’ | Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . High Storrs Crescent, High Storrs S11 ‘Stunning three-bed semi-detached family home. Multiple bay windowed to the front and rear that ensures an incredibly light feel. Quiet residential road in the very heart of ultra popular High Storrs.’ | Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Roberts Grove, Aston, Sheffield S26 Five-bed detached property situated over three floors. Includes two bathrooms and two reception rooms. 'Modern and immaculately presented'. | Zoopla Photo Sales