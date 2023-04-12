A £550,000 home in Norton, Sheffield has been put up for sale and is located right next to the incredibly popular Graves Park.

The 1930s Art Deco home is found on Norton Lane and features a separate one bedroom annex in the rear garden. The estate agents, Haus, have described it as a “unique” property, which would make a “fabulous family home”.

It has five bedrooms and three bathrooms, which includes those found in the annex. The master bedroom on the first floor has a dressing area, whilst the bedroom on the second floor provides access to the private balcony, which benefits from excellent views.

The ground floor is comprised of a living room, entrance hall, w.c and a very large kitchen/dining/family room. Bi-folding doors run across the rear of this contemporary open plan space.

On the first floor you will find three of the five bedrooms and a family bathroom. The master bedroom has a dressing area, which heads out of the rear of the property.

Up the final flight of stairs is the final bedroom inside the main house. It takes up the entire second floor, though it is a single room.

This bedroom is large enough for a double bed and is where the private balcony is accessed. Views of the garden and beyond can be enjoyed from this vantage point, with the annex located in the garden below.

The annex is a small, one bedroom house in the centre of the garden. It does have an entrance hall, which moves immediately into a kitchen.

At one end of the annex is a double bedroom, with a single window bringing in natural light. On the other end is the bathroom.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

1 . Norton Lane Norton Lane is found on the cusp of Graves Park. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Modern open plan This space contains the kitchen, dining area and family area. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Family area The open plan space has bi-folding doors running across the rear. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Fully open Bi-folding doors are becoming increasingly popular for their ability to bring the outside and inside together. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales