Sheffield Houses: Two bedroom £190,000 home on 'modern development' is 'ideal' for first time buyers

This home has a modern interior and a unique "floating fireplace" in the lounge.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 11th Aug 2023, 12:51 BST

A semi-detached home in Sheffield has been offered up for sale for £190,000.

The property, found on Ravencarr Road in S2, is said to "ideally suit first time buyers", according to the estate agents William H Brown. The listing has been shared on the property site Zoopla, in hopes of finding a buyer.

The layout of this two bedroom home is simple, yet effective. When you enter through the front door, you find yourself in a small hall, with stairs ahead of you and a door into the lounge on your left.

Beyond the lounge is a downstairs w.c and a store cupboard, then the bright and modern kitchen/diner.

Upstairs, the two bedrooms and a family bathroom are accessed from a central landing.

This semi-detached property is found in S2.

The living room is located at the front of the ground floor.

The living room is located at the front of the ground floor.

The living room is located at the front of the ground floor.

The lounge features "floating" electric fireplace.

The lounge features "floating" electric fireplace.

The modern kitchen features a lot of storage and a range of integrated appliances.

The modern kitchen features a lot of storage and a range of integrated appliances.

