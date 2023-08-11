Sheffield Houses: Two bedroom £190,000 home on 'modern development' is 'ideal' for first time buyers
This home has a modern interior and a unique "floating fireplace" in the lounge.
A semi-detached home in Sheffield has been offered up for sale for £190,000.
The property, found on Ravencarr Road in S2, is said to "ideally suit first time buyers", according to the estate agents William H Brown. The listing has been shared on the property site Zoopla, in hopes of finding a buyer.
The layout of this two bedroom home is simple, yet effective. When you enter through the front door, you find yourself in a small hall, with stairs ahead of you and a door into the lounge on your left.
Beyond the lounge is a downstairs w.c and a store cupboard, then the bright and modern kitchen/diner.
Upstairs, the two bedrooms and a family bathroom are accessed from a central landing.