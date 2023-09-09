The accommodation is spread over three floors what the agents have called a "unique layout".

A two bedroom terraced home in one of the northernmost parts of Sheffield has been listed for sale at just £165,000.

Found in Deepcar, this home comes with a modern interior described on Zoopla as "immaculate throughout". It has a "unique layout" spreading the accommodation across three floors.

The ground floor, which is entry level, features a modern lounge and large kitchen. From their you can travel down to the lower ground floor or up to the first floor.

On the lower ground floor, you will find the main bathroom, which has a modern finish with a bath, toilet, sink and shower available. Towards the front of this floor is a "multi-use room". The lower ground floor provides access to the "landscaped rear garden".

Both the bedrooms are on the first floor. Bedroom one is located at the front of the property, whereas the master bedroom, or bedroom two, is to the rear.

The master is spacious and features a walk-in wardrobe and an en-suite, which is equipped with a shower, toilet and sink.

