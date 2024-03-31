Sheffield Houses: Two-bedroom home with huge rear garden available for £115,000, perfect for first-time buyers

Are you trying to get a foot on the property ladder?

By Chloe Aslett
Published 31st Mar 2024, 15:57 BST

A home with two double bedrooms has hit the Sheffield property market for £115,000 - more than a third lower than the average price for a terraced house in the city.

Estate agents Reeds Raid note the home is perfect for first-time buyers to get on the property ladder.

The house, on Valentine Crescent, consists of a lounge, kitchen, downstairs WC, two double bedrooms, a family bathroom, and front and rear gardens. 

8 photos below show what the house has to offer.

There is front garden space to the front of the property.

1. Front of house

This front aspect lounge has a front facing window and offers access to the stairs and kitchen.

2. Lounge

The fitted kitchen has a range of wall, drawer and base units with space for kitchen appliances.

3. Kitchen

The master bedroom is a double size and has two front facing windows.

4. Bedroom

