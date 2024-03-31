A home with two double bedrooms has hit the Sheffield property market for £115,000 - more than a third lower than the average price for a terraced house in the city.
Estate agents Reeds Raid note the home is perfect for first-time buyers to get on the property ladder.
The house, on Valentine Crescent, consists of a lounge, kitchen, downstairs WC, two double bedrooms, a family bathroom, and front and rear gardens.
8 photos below show what the house has to offer.
