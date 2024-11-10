A property perfect for first-time buyers, just a short walk from the highly sought after neighbourhood of Kelham Island, is up for sale.

The three-bedroom terraced house carries a reasonable price tag of £180,000.

Estate agency Purple Bricks say the “beautifully presented Edwardian mid-terrace home offers the perfect blend of period charm and modern convenience”.

Living room | Purple Bricks

With two of the bedrooms being doubles, and its own spacious garden, this home is ideal for growing families seeking a comfortable and stylish home.

In the cosy living room, period features blend seamlessly with modern touches.

Purple Bricks

Frosted windows provide privacy while allowing ample natural light, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere perfect for relaxing or entertaining.

The recently renovated kitchen is described as the “heart of the home”.

Attic bedroom | Purple Bricks

Original flagstone flooring complements sleek wooden worktops, modern open shelving, and a stylish Belfast sink with a view into the garden.

A convenient under-stairs pantry provides extra storage and access to a trap door leading down to the cellar.

View of garden from the kitchen | Purple Bricks

The home, on Wold Fold in Sheffield, is on the market for £180,000.

Contact Purple Bricks via the online listing for a viewing or for more information.