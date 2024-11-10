Sheffield Houses: Home with trendy attic room just a 10-minute walk from Kelham Island on sale for £180k
The three-bedroom terraced house carries a reasonable price tag of £180,000.
Estate agency Purple Bricks say the “beautifully presented Edwardian mid-terrace home offers the perfect blend of period charm and modern convenience”.
With two of the bedrooms being doubles, and its own spacious garden, this home is ideal for growing families seeking a comfortable and stylish home.
In the cosy living room, period features blend seamlessly with modern touches.
Frosted windows provide privacy while allowing ample natural light, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere perfect for relaxing or entertaining.
The recently renovated kitchen is described as the “heart of the home”.
Original flagstone flooring complements sleek wooden worktops, modern open shelving, and a stylish Belfast sink with a view into the garden.
A convenient under-stairs pantry provides extra storage and access to a trap door leading down to the cellar.
The home, on Wold Fold in Sheffield, is on the market for £180,000.
Contact Purple Bricks via the online listing for a viewing or for more information.
