Sheffield Houses: Home with trendy attic room just a 10-minute walk from Kelham Island on sale for £180k

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 10th Nov 2024, 07:03 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A property perfect for first-time buyers, just a short walk from the highly sought after neighbourhood of Kelham Island, is up for sale.

The three-bedroom terraced house carries a reasonable price tag of £180,000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Estate agency Purple Bricks say the “beautifully presented Edwardian mid-terrace home offers the perfect blend of period charm and modern convenience”.

Living roomLiving room
Living room | Purple Bricks

With two of the bedrooms being doubles, and its own spacious garden, this home is ideal for growing families seeking a comfortable and stylish home.

In the cosy living room, period features blend seamlessly with modern touches. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Purple Bricks

Frosted windows provide privacy while allowing ample natural light, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere perfect for relaxing or entertaining.

The recently renovated kitchen is described as the “heart of the home”. 

Attic bedroomAttic bedroom
Attic bedroom | Purple Bricks

Original flagstone flooring complements sleek wooden worktops, modern open shelving, and a stylish Belfast sink with a view into the garden. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A convenient under-stairs pantry provides extra storage and access to a trap door leading down to the cellar.

View of garden from the kitchenView of garden from the kitchen
View of garden from the kitchen | Purple Bricks

The home, on Wold Fold in Sheffield, is on the market for £180,000.

Contact Purple Bricks via the online listing for a viewing or for more information.

Get our new breaking newsletter so you don’t miss the biggest stories, as they’re happening

Related topics:Kelham IslandEdwardianSheffieldPurple Bricks

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice