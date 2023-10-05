The house is found in the Totley area and comes with five bedrooms.

A large home in Sheffield with five bedrooms and an "attractive", two-tiered, rear garden has been listed for sale on the local property market.

The house, found on Totley Hall Drive in Totley, has been shared to Zoopla, where it has an asking price of £700,000. Totley Hall Drive is a "quiet cul-de-sac", which is close to numerous local amenities, the Peak District, and is within the catchment zones for some outstanding schools.

The accommodation is set over three levels. The ground floor consists of an entry hall, lounge, dining room, kitchen/diner and utility room. A w.c and garage complete the ground floorplan.

The first floor feature four of the five bedrooms, including one en-suite bedroom to the front of the property. Each of the bedrooms are doubles and a family bathroom is also accessible off of the landing.

Finally, the second floor is dominated by the entire master suite. It features a dressing area, bedroom space and a large shower en-suite. An additional storage cupboard is found in the corner.

Outside, off-street parking is available thanks to the driveway. A pathway down the side of the house offers access to the rear garden, which is largely paved with lots of plants and shrubs throughout.

