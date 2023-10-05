News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders

Sheffield Houses: Totley home with five bedrooms and 'attractive' two-tiered garden listed for sale on Zoopla

The house is found in the Totley area and comes with five bedrooms.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 5th Oct 2023, 12:36 BST

A large home in Sheffield with five bedrooms and an "attractive", two-tiered, rear garden has been listed for sale on the local property market.

The house, found on Totley Hall Drive in Totley, has been shared to Zoopla, where it has an asking price of £700,000. Totley Hall Drive is a "quiet cul-de-sac", which is close to numerous local amenities, the Peak District, and is within the catchment zones for some outstanding schools.

The accommodation is set over three levels. The ground floor consists of an entry hall, lounge, dining room, kitchen/diner and utility room. A w.c and garage complete the ground floorplan.

The first floor feature four of the five bedrooms, including one en-suite bedroom to the front of the property. Each of the bedrooms are doubles and a family bathroom is also accessible off of the landing.

Finally, the second floor is dominated by the entire master suite. It features a dressing area, bedroom space and a large shower en-suite. An additional storage cupboard is found in the corner.

Outside, off-street parking is available thanks to the driveway. A pathway down the side of the house offers access to the rear garden, which is largely paved with lots of plants and shrubs throughout.

This home is found in the affluent Totley area. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

1. Totley

This home is found in the affluent Totley area. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Photo Sales
The lounge has been called a "good size room" and recieves lots of natural light. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

2. Lounge

The lounge has been called a "good size room" and recieves lots of natural light. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Photo Sales
The dining room has large UPVC french doors to the rear, which open onto the "attractive" rear patio. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

3. Dining room

The dining room has large UPVC french doors to the rear, which open onto the "attractive" rear patio. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Photo Sales
The dining/kitchen has space for a fridge freezer and dishwasher to be fitted. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

4. Kitchen

The dining/kitchen has space for a fridge freezer and dishwasher to be fitted. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ZooplaSheffieldProperty