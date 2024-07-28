Sheffield Houses: Top-floor flat in “quiet and friendly” neighbourhood on market for £130,000

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett
Published 28th Jul 2024, 07:00 BST

A charming top-floor two-bedroom flat in Swallownest is on the housing market for a reasonable £130,000.

Estate agency Purple Bricks said: “This well-presented 2-bedroom apartment offers comfortable and convenient living, ideal for professionals, couples, or small families.”

The flat has a bright and spacious lounge which can be segmented to have an office space.

It has a kitchen, two bedrooms, an ensuite, and main bathroom.

The owner will also benefit from an allocated secure and convenient parking space.

Situated in a “quiet and friendly” neighbourhood, the flat offers easy access to local amenities, public transport, and major road links.

The photos below show what this hidden gem has to offer.

1. Front of property

2. Lounge and office area

3. Lounge

4. Kitchen

