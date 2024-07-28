Estate agency Purple Bricks said: “This well-presented 2-bedroom apartment offers comfortable and convenient living, ideal for professionals, couples, or small families.”
The flat has a bright and spacious lounge which can be segmented to have an office space.
It has a kitchen, two bedrooms, an ensuite, and main bathroom.
The owner will also benefit from an allocated secure and convenient parking space.
Situated in a “quiet and friendly” neighbourhood, the flat offers easy access to local amenities, public transport, and major road links.
The photos below show what this hidden gem has to offer.
