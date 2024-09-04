The Zoopla listing has this Wincobank Avenue property at auction for £40,000 and will be lot 80 at a McHugh & Co auction on September 19, 2024.

It is said the house will need “modernisation” to upgrade the accommodation, which is set over three floors.

At the moment, the house consists of a hall, living room and kitchen/diner on the ground floor. There is a large cellar below for storage and a good-sized garden to the rear.