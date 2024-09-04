Sheffield houses: Three bedroom Wincobank home needing 'modernisation' is one of CHEAPEST in city

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 4th Sep 2024, 11:35 BST

A three bedroom home in Sheffield is to be sold at auction with one of the cheapest price tags in the city.

The Zoopla listing has this Wincobank Avenue property at auction for £40,000 and will be lot 80 at a McHugh & Co auction on September 19, 2024.

It is said the house will need “modernisation” to upgrade the accommodation, which is set over three floors.

At the moment, the house consists of a hall, living room and kitchen/diner on the ground floor. There is a large cellar below for storage and a good-sized garden to the rear.

The first floor consists of two bedrooms and bathroom, whilst the third bedroom is located on the top floor above.

1. Available at auction

Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Front room

Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Kitchen

Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Basement

Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldPropertyZoopla

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.