The village of Eckington is officially just outside the boundaries of Sheffield and comes under the jurisdiction of North East Derbyshire, but you cannot get any closer to the South Yorkshire city without being in it, with the suburb of Halfway directly next door.

Blundells’ listing on Zoopla describes the village as being “steeped in local history” with swimming baths, superb restaurants and more.

The property itself is in need of some renovating and is being sold at auction. It has the lowest guide price of any house on Zoopla - whether it be bungalows, detached, semi-detached or terraces - at £65,000.

On the ground floor of the house you will find a kitchen, hallway with stairs, and a lounge.