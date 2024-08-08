Sheffield houses: Three bedroom semi in great village location is the CHEAPEST house on Sheffield Zoopla

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 8th Aug 2024, 13:59 GMT

A three-bed semi-detached house being sold at auction in Eckington is the cheapest house on the Sheffield property market.

The village of Eckington is officially just outside the boundaries of Sheffield and comes under the jurisdiction of North East Derbyshire, but you cannot get any closer to the South Yorkshire city without being in it, with the suburb of Halfway directly next door.

Blundells’ listing on Zoopla describes the village as being “steeped in local history” with swimming baths, superb restaurants and more.

The property itself is in need of some renovating and is being sold at auction. It has the lowest guide price of any house on Zoopla - whether it be bungalows, detached, semi-detached or terraces - at £65,000.

On the ground floor of the house you will find a kitchen, hallway with stairs, and a lounge.

The first floor consists of two double bedrooms and a third single bedroom. These bedrooms are joined by a shower room finished with a wash hand basin.

1. The cheapest house in Sheffield

Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. For sale at auction

Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Kitchen

Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Living room

Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertySheffieldNorth East DerbyshireZoopla
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice