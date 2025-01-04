Step inside this three-bedroom detached home on Dobcroft Road, set between Meersbrook and Ecclesall and just a stone’s throw away from Ecclesall Woods.
Set on a generous 1/4-acre plot in one of Sheffield’s most highly sought-after areas, this home has been extended and renovated to a superb standard, providing ample space for modern family living.
The heart of the home is undoubtedly the open-plan living kitchen, connected to the lounge and opening out onto an elevated terrace deck through bi-fold doors.
The bespoke German dining kitchen features textured marble work surfaces, a central island, and high-quality integrated appliances. And, for added comfort, the property benefits from underfloor heating throughout.
Upstairs, the master bedroom suite serves as a private retreat, complete with a dressing room, walk-in wardrobe, and en-suite shower room. Two additional double bedrooms and a luxurious family bathroom, lined with marble, complete the first floor, ensuring ample space for family and guests.
Outside, the extensive rear garden provides plenty of room for activities, while the elevated terrace is ideal for entertaining. Off-road parking for two vehicles, along with a double garage, ensures convenience and security. The property is ideally located with good access to some of Sheffield’s highest rated schools including Dobcroft and Tapton, as well as within easy reach of both local amenities and gorgeous Ecclseall Woods.
See our gallery below for a look around this £950,000, or visit its page on Zoopla to learn more - https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/69088992
