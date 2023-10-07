Sheffield houses: Three-bedroom home 'perfect for first-time buyers' hits market for £185,000
Complete with a woodburner in the living room, a snug in the garden and a conservatory to boot.
A "stunning" Sheffield three-bedroom home described as being "perfect" for first time buyers and families has hit the market for £185,000.
The "spacious, well-presented" semi-detached property in Thornbridge Close, Frecheville, S12, has been listed by estate agents Whitehornes.
Complete with a woodburner in the living room, a snug in the garden and a conservatory to boot, the property is a neatly-packaged and characterful house waiting to be snapped up.
Whitehornes say: "Being located in one of Sheffield's most popular suburbs with easy access to not only a wealth of local amenities but also the nearby Tram network and local reputable schools.
"The property has been finished throughout to a great standard and boasts a superb rear garden. Briefly consists of entrance hallway, cloakroom, spacious lounge, well appointed kitchen/dining room, walk-in pantry, conservatory, downstairs WC, two double bedrooms, single bedroom and a family bathroom."
Below is a gallery of photos of what you can expect to find at the home on Thornbridge Close.
For more information or to book a viewing, visit Whitehornes website here: https://whitehornes.co.uk/property/thornbridge-close-sheffield-s12/