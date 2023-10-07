News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Celebrations as Sheffield's 'man with the pram' wins award
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Sheffield houses: Three-bedroom home 'perfect for first-time buyers' hits market for £185,000

Complete with a woodburner in the living room, a snug in the garden and a conservatory to boot.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 7th Oct 2023, 15:03 BST

A "stunning" Sheffield three-bedroom home described as being "perfect" for first time buyers and families has hit the market for £185,000.

The "spacious, well-presented" semi-detached property in Thornbridge Close, Frecheville, S12, has been listed by estate agents Whitehornes.

Complete with a woodburner in the living room, a snug in the garden and a conservatory to boot, the property is a neatly-packaged and characterful house waiting to be snapped up.

Whitehornes say: "Being located in one of Sheffield's most popular suburbs with easy access to not only a wealth of local amenities but also the nearby Tram network and local reputable schools.

"The property has been finished throughout to a great standard and boasts a superb rear garden. Briefly consists of entrance hallway, cloakroom, spacious lounge, well appointed kitchen/dining room, walk-in pantry, conservatory, downstairs WC, two double bedrooms, single bedroom and a family bathroom."

Below is a gallery of photos of what you can expect to find at the home on Thornbridge Close.

For more information or to book a viewing, visit Whitehornes website here: https://whitehornes.co.uk/property/thornbridge-close-sheffield-s12/

The home in Thornbridge Close has been described as "perfect for first time buyers and families". Imagse courtesy of Whitethornes estate agents.

1. Welcome to Thornbridge Close

The home in Thornbridge Close has been described as "perfect for first time buyers and families". Imagse courtesy of Whitethornes estate agents.

Photo Sales
The spacious lounge with woodburner fireplace. Estate agents Whitethornes say the property has been finished "to a great standard".

2. Living room with woodburner

The spacious lounge with woodburner fireplace. Estate agents Whitethornes say the property has been finished "to a great standard".

Photo Sales
The kitchen links to the living room and is can accommodate all mod-cons.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen links to the living room and is can accommodate all mod-cons.

Photo Sales
A second lounge has been made out of the conservatory with views over the "superb rear garden".

4. Conservatory with garden views

A second lounge has been made out of the conservatory with views over the "superb rear garden".

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:HomeSheffieldPropertyTramStandardWealth