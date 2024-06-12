A cosy mid-terrace home in the heart of one of Sheffield’s most charming communities has been listed for sale.

Found on Cromwell Street in Walkley, this three bedroom property is surrounded by “excellent local amenities” according to the Zoopla listing.

The ground floor features a lounge and kitchen/diner with stairs to both the cellar and first floor.

Two bedrooms and the main bathroom are found off of the first floor landing, whilst another staircase takes you to a home office and a third bedroom.

The garden features both paving stones and lawn spaces. Raised beds to the rear feature a range of mature shrubs and trees.

The house is listed with a £250,000 guide price.

