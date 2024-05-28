Sheffield houses: Three bedroom family home near great schools and popular Endcliffe Park for sale

Harry Harrison
Published 28th May 2024, 13:15 BST

Endcliffe Park, Bingham Park and the Sheffield Botanical Gardens are all nearby.

A charming family home near some of Sheffield’s most popular and beautiful parks has been listed for sale

Get our new Breaking Newsletter so you don’t miss the biggest stories, as they’re happening Found within walking distance of Endcliffe Park, Bingham Park and the Sheffield Botanical Gardens, this three bedroom home in Greystones has been described as “absolutely fabulous” by the Zoopla listing.

It is being sold with a guide price of £425,000. The three bedrooms are all found on the first floor, along with a lovely, modern bathroom - finished with a bath/shower, toilet and vanity.

On the ground floor, the bright entrance hall offers access to the stairs and a cosy lounge. At the rear there is a contemporary kitchen joined in a bright open place space by the garden room.

Bi-folding doors offer access to the low maintenance garden which has artificial grass creating a safe space for children to play.

This charming family home has three bedrooms and two reception rooms.

1. Family home

This charming family home has three bedrooms and two reception rooms. Photo: Zoopla

The large bay window at the front of the property allows floods of light into a lounge.

2. Lounge

The large bay window at the front of the property allows floods of light into a lounge. Photo: Zoopla

The kitchen is "stunning".

3. Kitchen

The kitchen is "stunning". Photo: Zoopla

The kitchen is open plan and flows seamlessly into the garden room.

4. Garden room

The kitchen is open plan and flows seamlessly into the garden room. Photo: Zoopla

