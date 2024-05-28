A charming family home near some of Sheffield’s most popular and beautiful parks has been listed for sale

Found within walking distance of Endcliffe Park, Bingham Park and the Sheffield Botanical Gardens, this three bedroom home in Greystones has been described as "absolutely fabulous" by the Zoopla listing.

It is being sold with a guide price of £425,000. The three bedrooms are all found on the first floor, along with a lovely, modern bathroom - finished with a bath/shower, toilet and vanity.

On the ground floor, the bright entrance hall offers access to the stairs and a cosy lounge. At the rear there is a contemporary kitchen joined in a bright open place space by the garden room.

Bi-folding doors offer access to the low maintenance garden which has artificial grass creating a safe space for children to play.

