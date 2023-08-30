News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: 'Fabulous' three bedroom family home in Woodseats now for sale at £220,000

The property has three good sized bedrooms and a "fabulous" modern interior.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 30th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST

A three bedroom family home with a lovely, modern interior is now for sale in Sheffield.

The Marshall Road townhouse, which is in Woodseats, is listed on Zoopla. It has an easy-to-navigate layout, with a ground floor simply comprised of a living room and open plan kitchen/diner.

On the first floor you can find two of the three bedrooms and the modern family bathroom. The third, loft bedroom is found on the second floor and benefits from expansive views over Woodseats.

Behind this large hedge is a "superb" three bedroom family home.

1. Woodseats

Behind this large hedge is a "superb" three bedroom family home. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

The interior is "immaculately presented".

2. Lounge

The interior is "immaculately presented". (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

The kitchen is shared with an open plan dining area.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen is shared with an open plan dining area. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

The dining space has enough room for sofas and other similar furniture to create another living space.

4. Dining room

The dining space has enough room for sofas and other similar furniture to create another living space. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

