Sheffield Houses: 'Fabulous' three bedroom family home in Woodseats now for sale at £220,000
The property has three good sized bedrooms and a "fabulous" modern interior.
A three bedroom family home with a lovely, modern interior is now for sale in Sheffield.
The Marshall Road townhouse, which is in Woodseats, is listed on Zoopla. It has an easy-to-navigate layout, with a ground floor simply comprised of a living room and open plan kitchen/diner.
On the first floor you can find two of the three bedrooms and the modern family bathroom. The third, loft bedroom is found on the second floor and benefits from expansive views over Woodseats.
