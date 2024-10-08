Sheffield houses: Three-bed terrace 'in need of further modernisation' is one of the CHEAPEST in the city

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 8th Oct 2024, 11:23 BST

A three bedroom terraced home close to local shops, bus services and schools is currently up for sale with one of the cheapest asking prices in Sheffield.

This Wade Street property in Page Hall is listed on Zoopla with a guide price of £70,000.

Upon entering the house you find yourself in the bright living room which, when venturing deeper into the property, leads to the kitchen/diner.

There is also a shower room to the rear on the ground floor, located close to the stairs up to the first floor.

Two of the three bedrooms are found on the first floor, whilst the third is found on the second floor and comes with lots of built-in wardrobe space.

A good sized rear garden is found to the rear, which is paved and offers an excellent space to sit outdoors with some furniture.

The listing does not hide the property is “in need of further modernisation” and would make a good project property for someone looking to make the home their own.

