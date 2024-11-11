Sheffield Houses: Inside home with Peak District on its doorstep, which is a perfect place for kids to grow up

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 11th Nov 2024, 14:31 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 14:40 BST
On the outskirts of Sheffield in Oughtibridge, this three bedroom home is the perfect blend of having the city and the countryside within arm's reach.

Estate agency Purple Bricks says it has “fantastic” views to the front and rear of the property.

The home is spacious and perfect for a family.

Enjoy a well-proportioned living room, perfect for relaxation and entertainment.

Front of house
Front of house | Purple Bricks

Three generously sized bedrooms provide comfortable retreats for rest and rejuvenation.

The kitchen offers ample space for cooking and dining.

Unwind in your own ample private outdoor space, with views to the fields at the rear.

Lounge
Lounge | Purple Bricks

The space is ideal for gardening, barbecues, or simply enjoying the fresh air.

With a bit of renovation, you could make this home your own - the property benefits from a good sized cellar which could be transformed.

It also has an off-road parking space directly outside the front door, with plenty of on street parking for second cars.

Bedroom
Bedroom | Purple Bricks

The home on Cockshutts Lane, Oughtibridge, is for sale at £230,000.

