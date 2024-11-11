Sheffield Houses: Inside home with Peak District on its doorstep, which is a perfect place for kids to grow up
Estate agency Purple Bricks says it has “fantastic” views to the front and rear of the property.
The home is spacious and perfect for a family.
Enjoy a well-proportioned living room, perfect for relaxation and entertainment.
Three generously sized bedrooms provide comfortable retreats for rest and rejuvenation.
Unwind in your own ample private outdoor space, with views to the fields at the rear.
With a bit of renovation, you could make this home your own - the property benefits from a good sized cellar which could be transformed.
It also has an off-road parking space directly outside the front door, with plenty of on street parking for second cars.
The home on Cockshutts Lane, Oughtibridge, is for sale at £230,000.
