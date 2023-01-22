They’ve got the most spacious homes in all of Sheffield.

When it comes to having plenty of room, some parts of the city have homes that give them loads of space – with plenty of rooms to spread out into.

Using figures from the 2021 census, we have found the least overcrowded areas in Sheffeld – the areas were those living there have more rooms per head in their household than anywhere else in the city.

Overcrowded homes are those with fewer bedrooms than needed for the number of occupants. Anyone over 16 or single parents are expected to need their own bedroom. Couples living together, pairs of children under 10 or same-sex pairs of children under 16 are assumed to be able to share a room.

Our gallery shows the area where overcrowding is lowest. Here are the neighbourhoods of Sheffield with the lowest proportion of overcrowded homes.

1. Spacious homes Our gallery reveals the 14 areas with the most spacious homes in Sheffield Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Dore & Whirlow In Dore & Whirlow, 0.6% of households were overcrowded. Picture: Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Bents Green & Millhouses In Bents Green & Millhouses, 0.7% of households were overcrowded. Picture: Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. In Grenoside & Ecclesfield In Grenoside & Ecclesfield, 0.7% of households were overcrowded. Photo: Google Photo Sales